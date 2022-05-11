By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE ninth prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, yesterday, told the court how investigations revealed where the late Ataga and Chidinma might have met before arriving at the crime scene.

Bamidele, who resumed his testimony before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, said that during investigations, Chidinma’s phone was tracked, which led to her arrest.

Upon arrest, she was questioned by the investigating police team.

The witness, who was answering questions from the Lagos State’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs. Adenike Oluwafemi, said: “While I was investigating into the background, I and a friend of the deceased went to Angel Villa Hotel, in Lekki. The owner of the hotel was approached and the story was related to him. Luckily, the hotel had a CCTV, which revealed the presence of the deceased and Chidinma at the hotel.”

The witness said: “After we tracked her to her home in Alagomeji and brought her to the DCP’s office, she was asked about her relationship with the deceased. She denied initially and this prompted us to deploy the CCTV. She then agreed that she is the Chidinma Ojukwu we were looking for.

“We then took her, in the company of her foster father, one Onoh Ojukwu, back to the house in Alagomeji where we initially arrested her. We searched the house in their presence.

ALSO READ:

“The cloth was stained with blood. Then Onoh Ojukwu shouted: ‘Chidinma, you have killed me, you have done something wrong outside’. Chidinma was also crying. We also recovered the black/blue long sleeve gown she wore when she left the apartment in Lekki. This further established that she has something to do with the deceased.

“We recovered Access bank statements of the deceased. We recovered UBA bank statements with the name Mary Johnson, an ID card with Chidinma’s picture but which carried the name Mary Johnson, an international passport with her picture, a Uniport certificate with Chidinma’s name boldly written on it, her phone and some other documents I can’t recollect. We then went back to the office.

“She said she knew the deceased, that they met at a hangout in Victoria Island. The deceased was introduced to her by her friend’s boyfriend. She mentioned the friend as Fiyin and the boyfriend as Tony. She said the relationship started in February and after a while, they developed sexual relationship.

“I remember she mentioned a date, 12th June 2021. She received a call from the deceased that they needed to see and go out. Based on the request, she sourced for the apartment.

“She confessed that shortly after she arrived at the apartment, on the 13th, the deceased drove in, in his Range Rover. On his arrival, she said they were both hungry and drove out to eat and returned to the apartment, watched a film, and conversed leading up to sex. They also engaged in smoking out loud. On the 14th, they did the same thing.

“She said she initially came in with the loud smoke. That’s the name she called it. After they finished it, they needed more. She recollected that she made a call to the second defendant, Oladapo Quadri who helped her source for the loud and another drug called Rohypnol. She also mentioned that the items were brought in through a dispatch rider to the apartment.”

“She described Adedapo Quadri as someone introduced to her by a friend. That Dapo supplied the drugs to her. The IPO asked her about the potency of the drugs. She responded that a tablet is enough to knock out whoever uses it.

“She said on the 15th, after engaging in smoking, the deceased asked for more sex, which she denied him. The deceased went to the chair to relax and she thought he was no more interested in sex, only for him to return to the bed to ask for more sex. She said she pushed him away, which resulted in him knocking her head against a stool that had a glass.

“Having sustained injury on the head and knees, there was a struggle between them and she said she managed to lay hands on a kitchen knife with which she stabbed the deceased on the neck twice. She confessed that she stabbed him severally without counting and the deceased eventually fell to the floor in the room.”

Justice Yetunde Adesanya adjourned further proceedings till May 12