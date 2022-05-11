Matthew, a middle-aged Nigerian man, who became a father for the first time is in need of a wide range of electronics to improve the quality of his home for the new addition to his family. Lacking the wherewithal to fund the purchase of these items, he resorts to requesting cash from friends and family to this end. When that avenue fails to yield the desired results, Matthew goes online in search of financing options to meet his need and comes across a popular Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform. A couple of forms filled, required waiting time elapsed and he takes possession of the equipment.

Such is the innovation that the growing BNPL platforms have brought to not only the Nigerian society but the entire Africa at large. Until a few years ago, Nigerians had to make cash payments for every purchase made online or offline. That trend, however, is fast becoming a relic of a past age.

The BNPL market is not only witnessing a wave of new entrants, but also increasingly gaining popularity amongst the masses that are one hand seeing their purchasing power weakened by the day and on the other hand, are critically deprive of the essential components of daily living.

Companies such as CDCare, EasyBuy, AltMall and most recently—and possibly the most inventive—CredPal have burst on the scene to make the somewhat inaccessible leisure of life in these parts of the world appear rather mundane. Although they possess distinct modus operandi, with some requesting a certain down payment to avail credit to customers and other allowing customers credit facilities but at relatively high interest rates, they have demonstrated that is obtainable in the Western World could be achieved over here with a bit of ingenuity. By and large, the main prerequisites to access these facilities are an operational bank account, good credit history and access to internet. Still, there are offline stores that provide similar services.

The arrival of BNPL has shattered the glass ceiling in Africa, precipitating conventional financial institutions to think of new and innovative ways to meet the demands of their customers. Nevertheless, solely associating innovation with these fintech institutions will be doing a great disservice to banks. Afterall, the salary advance schemes that most commercial banks offer their customers today were conceived independently of fintech.

One thing that cannot be argued is the new lease of life these products give customers. But a solid counter argument could state that in a country where almost half of its population are living in extreme poverty, how many people can possibly be reached by these fintechs and in the event that they are reached, how do they meet the basic requirements to access these funds?

Another Fintech making such service available and easing the lives of Nigerians is Menopays. Adewale Adetona and his partner co-founded Menopays, a platform that provides the indigent population with easy access to the basic amenities of life including healthcare.

With this innovation, the era of borrowing through one’s nose for quality healthcare is over. In fact, the bitter ordeal of one of the Co-founders, Reuben Olawale Odumosu, who lost a dear friend in his childhood due to the inability of his parents to afford a malaria drug of ₦2500 ($5), spurred the shift in focus from the conventional household electronics to the essentials of life.

With the decrease in purchasing power of Nigerians, BNPL services like Menopays Co-founded by Adewale Adetona has been positioned to provide customers with the opportunity to purchase their required items and pay for it in four instalments. The significance of this innovation, on a larger scale, will be felt by families of users as the worrisome trend of monthly expenditure outsizing income will gradually but ultimately be brought to a halt, thereby, swelling the quality of lives of the population.

Should African BNPL Fintechs attain their vision of impacting the poor and becoming a household name along the way, the lasting impact will undeniably catalyse other innovation in the industry.