Dayo Johnson Akure

The Ondo State Police command has narrated how a 32 year old man, Afolami Olanrewaju, tricked and raped a nine year old girl in Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/ Okeigbo council area of the state.

According to the Police Command’s Spokesperson, for zone 17, Akeem Adeoye, the suspect committed the offence in February 2022 and fled the community.

Adeoye said that the suspect had volunteered to drop the victim at home with her siblings only to take advantage of her.

According to him ” on 18th May 2022, Police detectives attached to Zonal CID, Zone 17 Headquarters, Akure, arrested one Afolami Olanrewaju aged 32 of Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo L.G.A of Ondo State for defiling a nine year old child, name withheld.

“Investigation reveals that on 6th February 2022, the suspect visited the provision shop of the victim’s mother in Ile Oluji, Ondo State on the day he committed the offense and volunteered to drop off the victim and her siblings at their parents house.

“The suspect, on getting to the house, forcefully had carnal knowledge of the victim and immediately packed his loads from his house in Ile oluji and went into hiding.

“Effort intensified by the detectives led to his arrest in Akure, Ondo State. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime during interrogation

The police spokesperson said that the mother of the little girl reported the incident to the police while the victim was taken to hospital for immediate medical attention.

He said the efforts of detectives from the state led to the arrest of the suspect in Akure, the state capital in May, 2022, a few months after committing the offence.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention while the suspect was arraigned at High Court Akure.

Olanrewaju pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be remanded in prison.

The matter has been adjourned to 27th July 2022. End