.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Houses, roads and the Dogon-gada bridge were flooded on Wednesday morning following a downpour in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city.

Parts of the Lokogoma district and other areas were inaccessible during the rain which lasted for over three hours.

Vanguard learnt that on the Dogon-gada bridge a car was stuck. Also, between Ebeano Supermarket and Gudu, at the Shema filling station bridge, another car was stuck.

The flood also caused gridlock in Kaura District, Galadimawa, and other areas in the city as major roads were taken over by the flood.

Some affected routes were Lokogoma to Gudu junction and Shell cooperative through NCDC Lab to Gaduwa Estate.

Consequently, residents of Lokogoma District had tales of woes to tell as many buildings in the area were flooded.

Also Read:

Flood: NEMA to map out vulnerable communities

A resident of Efab Estate, Vershima Aondona, said many houses were flooded, adding that the situation was beyond the control of the inhabitants.

“We experienced another flooding incident; it affected about 56 houses and several roads were all flooded. In fact, the road to some estates in the district, particularly Sahara II has been cut off,” he added.

Another resident, who simply identified herself as Kunle Adewale said the flood sacked many homes, adding that drastic measures should be taken by the Federal Capital Territory Administration to address the problem.

He said, “The flash floods around Lokogoma can be really scary. It took down some fences and piled rubble on the roads in its wake. Grateful that no life was lost this time.

“However, (water) channels need to be dredged, structures on flood plains removed and drains cleaned up. Wonder why FCT Administration gave out allocations in Lokogoma without infrastructure.”

Investigations reveal that a large part of the waterways in the FCT are yet to be cleared of the illegal structures.

The Department of Development Control, Federal Capital Development Authority, had earlier announced plans to demolish residential buildings built on the waterways in the district.

But this had not been done two weeks after the FCT Emergency Management Agency, led by the Acting Director in charge of Forecast, Response and Mitigation, Ms Florence Wenegieme, completed a routine assessment of areas prone to deadly flash floods in Abuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria