By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE House of Assembly primaries for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which took place across the country Monday could not take place in Anambra State due to the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state.

Immediate past state chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu said the botched ad hoc delegates congress which ought to have produced those to elect the House of Assembly candidates was the reason the exercise did not take place in Anambra State yesterday.

According to Nwobu, some people in the party have been working tirelessly to frustrate and prevent the party from presenting candidates for the 2023 general elections.

He, however, said the delegates congress would take place on Tuesday next week, after which the primaries for the House of Assembly candidates would follow.

He appealed to the aspirants not to be discouraged by the current challenges, assuring them that PDP would still win all the elective positions in the state next year.

If the Anambra State PDP crisis was not resolved before the party’s forthcoming presidential primaries, the state might present the least number of delegates during the exercise.

The three-man committee sent by the national secretariat of the party to conduct the three- man delegates congress for the 326 wards in the state could not carry out the exercise due to what was described as undue interference by a political godfather in the state whose attempt to highjack the process, led to its cancellation by the national leadership of the party.

The crisis is also the reason the Anambra PDP does not have state executive.