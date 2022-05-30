ASABA—All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election for the 2023 Ethiope West Constituency House of Assembly election has been concluded and Blessing Achoja emerged the winner.

He scored 19 votes to win the primary election, which took place at Ijderhe Grammar School, Jesse in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta state.

Kelly Eferiano came second with 17 votes, Wilson Omene scored 17 votes, while Omamogho Daniel got 2 votes.

55 delegates were accredited for the primary election, which had Igho Okripko as Returning Officer.