By Gabriel Olawale

The founder of “shortletsandcribs”, Akinkunmi John, said: “Shortlets and Cribs is an online platform for hosting executive and luxury short let apartments in Lagos, and other parts of the country”

He mentioned, ” the development of the platform was born out of the desire to deliver premium hospitality service to tourists, visitors, and residents who need to experience home, away from home.”

The platform is designed for both listing and booking of apartments that have been verified and offers interesting features that are simple to use by short let apartment owners, agents, and potential guests. During its launch, Olaitan Oludare, the co-founder, mentioned that field agents are required to adhere to the standard procedure for verifying the security and safety requirements before apartments are listed on the platform.

In a bid to guarantee customer satisfaction, guests and clients can rate their experiences during their stay, the feedback provided from such ratings is then used for client engagement and improving service delivery. In order to ensure that users have a great experience, the apartments listed on the platform are categorized based on preferences such as location, budget, and usage.

It is noteworthy that apartment owners, agents, and operators can list verified apartments for free. Consequently, property owners and agents can visit the platform (www.shortletsandcribs.com) to indicate their interests.

There is no doubt that with the launch of “shortletsandcribs”, the hospitality industry will experience a boost in growth.