By Prince Ejeh Josh, Esq

A couple of months ago, in one of my interactions with the lawmaker representing Nkanu East Constituency in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Nnajiofor, told me of his aspiration to vie for another term having performed impressively to the satisfaction of his constituents.

As his friend and member of his media cycle, I assured him of his topnotch credentials and his endearment in the hearts of his people driven by his projects attraction and robust legislative policies. He made his consultations and threw his hat in the ring.

He, however, had other contenders for the same juicy position but he was definitely making tremendous progress and speedy inroads to clinch the ticket. The coast was clear for him. The green light was blinking towards his direction and all was set for him to be declared PDP flagbearer for the local government’s House of Assembly.

In a surprising U-turn, Hon. Nnajiofor broke the news. He was stepping down from the race. I spoke with him on what informed his decision. In a fulfilling reaction exuding from him, Hon. Nnajiofor told me his personal interest was about jeopardizing a greater interest for his kinsman and for Nkanu East local government area. He further told me that our tortuous struggle for Nkanu East to get the ticket might be at risk if he insisted on going ahead to contest the race which was certain for him to win. Assuring me that the collective interest of the people of Nkanu East was far greater than his personal interest, Nnajiofor told me he was envisaging Barr. Peter Mbah, today’s PDP governorship flagbearer, to clinch the ticket which would put Nkanu East local government area in the bigger map. He was confident that once his interest is relinquished, Nkanu East would have a cause for a greater interest. In his press statement he personally forwarded to me, Nnajiofor expressed his readiness to forego his interest for the future of Nkanu East, Nkanuland and Enugu State. He made his point very clear; Barr. Peter Mbah for governor, and Engr. Okey Mbah, a former chairman of the council, as his successor. It was a huge sacrifice made for the people. It’s called, love, selflessness, maturity, sportsmanship, and solidarity. The above would only serve as a prologue to the celebration of his excellent leadership at the House of Assembly as he marks 7 years in office.

Well, just like the legendary Shakespearian orator, Mark Anthony, in Williams Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar announced to the people of Rome: “I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him”, likewise I’ve not come to praise or chastise Paul Nnajiofor Ononenyi, representing the good people of Nkanu East constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly.

Does Hon. Paul Nnajiofor deserve to be celebrated for his good jobs and track record as a lawmaker of 7 years in office or should he be vilified and crucified for not living up to expectations? A question I’ll leave for my numerous readers to answer after this short piece. You be the judge. I mean, the unbiased umpire!

What are the functions of the legislative organ of government? The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 succinctly provides in section 4 that the primary responsibility of the legislature is lawmaking function.

Other functions include oversight and investigative functions. These latter functions are, however, ancillary. The constitution is clearly defined about this.

It’s further submitted that, to avoid dictatorship and possessive spirit of tyranny usually flowing from the monstrous whims and caprices of the executive arm, the law has, from time immemorial, empowered the legislature to also serve as a watchdog, curtailing the excesses of the former.

Conventionally, it’s called checks and balances which helps to maintain functional equilibrium of the political system. This, however, should not portray a situation where these organs will be working at variant or contrary to the will of the people. Far from that. There must be a synergy between them for effective and efficient service delivery. That’s the hallmark of good governance.

Bearing in mind this delineation or functional boundary, some radical lawmakers who see themselves as pathfinders and extraordinary achievers have attempted to break this barrier of limiting themselves to ordinary business of the House—being lawmaking function—to reaching out to their people by complementing the functions of the executive arm. These lawmakers are rare to come by. They’ve distinguished themselves both at the floor of the legislative chambers by presenting robust and quality laws that would transform their states, and at their various constituencies.

As earlier warned, my job here is to objectively assess the legislative prowess and operational dexterity of the lawmaker representing Nkanu-East constituency, and at least, if he falls short of my expectations, I may, perhaps, be the first to cast a stone. I’ve tried assessing him with the standard compass of analysis while standing, watchfully, at my political balcony.

Has he represented to our satisfaction? Has he delivered within the assessment of an average Nkanu East’s voter for his stellar 7 years of leadership? Perhaps, I may be compelled, based on factual consideration of certain factors, to return an affirmative answer. I will, for the sake of space, limit this work to about two or three of these factors.

First is the paradigm shift in legislative transformation in the state. Unlike before when lawmaking is seen as a game for the indolent minds who were at the mercy of the executive, the 6th and 7th Enugu State House of Assembly have shown that there’s more to lawmaking function than many thought. It was during this period that the celebrated Enugu State Administration of Criminal Justice Law was vigorously deliberated up and enacted into law.

The above law aims at revolutionizing the state’s criminal justice system by ensuring that certain cases are treated with dispatch, providing for decongestion of prisons, conceding greater rights to citizens, and, indeed, protecting members of the public from flagrant abuses of security agencies.

It’s pertinent to note that information is power. Hon. Paul, while serving as the Chairman, House Committee on Information, without hesitation, always left his door open for members of the public to extract any information about their legislative activities. He believed that the House had nothing to hide, as their businesses were never shrouded in secrecy. He extended invitations to the media on a number of occasions to hold them accountable. 6th Assembly was most transparent in the history of Enugu State.

I had, on a number of occasions, attended the House plenary sessions where I keenly watched Hon. Paul delivered for the people. His concerns have always been how to make life worthwhile for the people of the state. How to make sure that laws that would encourage local investors, engage and attract foreign investors to invest in the state. How to reduce unemployment and create an environment for youth to unleash their potential. I was privy to some of the laws he had either argued that they be established or amended for the beneficial interest of the people of Enugu State.

For instance, the establishment of the Consumer Protection Agency that would give the people of Enugu State value for their money. Other robust bills have also been sponsored by him. All these were calculated efforts to give the best to the people and make Enugu great again. Importantly too, as the Chairman, House Committee on Rural Development and CSDP, Paul Nnajiofor has championed a good number of life changing projects in rural areas. He has never failed making case for the people living in non-urban areas. To him, the succour being enjoyed in the cities must be extended to them. Rural electrification. Pipe borne water supply. Good roads. Quality and affordable healthcare system, to mention but a few.

Second, Hon. Paul Nnajiofor is one of those few lawmakers with the conviction that their functions must not end at the floor of the legislative chamber. He believes in walk-the-talk approach. An Igbo adage put it thus: “ana-ekwu ekwu, ana eme eme ”, which simply translates to “actions speak louder than words”.

Ononenyi, as fondly called by admirers and his horde of constituents, maintains a strong-willed conviction that representation must go beyond the maze! It must penetrate into the grassroots. It must reach those at home. They must be made to feel the effects of governance and have a taste of dividends of democracy.

Driven by this convictions, he embarked on a journey of empowering many youths of his constituency. The lobby for employment for them. The aggressive engagement of many farmers with modern tools and necessary supports. Smart Paul! The good people of Nkanu-East are singing praises of their bumper harvest at a time farmers are becoming kings of the economy and smiling to the banks. The people of Nkanu East must be lucky. Other constituencies must be jealous of them by now. There’s no time more apt to have Ononenyi as our representative than now.

He did not stop there. His constituency projects are speaking for themselves. Sadly, however, many enemies of progress will not see it. Those living in self-denial would attempt to discredit that. They would never see anything good from an industrious and peerless representative even if he transforms his constituency and makes it look like London. That’s the nature of human beings. The few erratic ones would want to be recognized by resorting to vituperations, tantrums and name-calling. Perhaps, it’s understandable what frustration and greed could cause.

Third, Ononenyi has exceptionally delivered in the area of education. As always held by him, education is the key to development of any society and people. Records within my disposal show that the performing lawmaker has gone even beyond his constituency to offer scholarship to thousands of students. Many have written both the West African Certificate Examination and National Examination Council’s examination courtesy of scholarships from Ononenyi. Suffice to submit here that most of these projects are financed and sponsored from the little allowances he earns as a State lawmaker.

The above could have motivated Mr. Sylvester Nweke, the Chairman of Education Committee, Amagunze Town in Nkanu-East local government area, and Prince Uche Mbah, the Coordinator, Enugu East Zone Administrator, to pay a thank you visit to him for his laudable interest in education and for offering audacity of hope to the young ones.

Finally, Ononenyi, without mincing words, has laid a solid architectural infrastructure, both mentally and physically in his constituency. He has given his constituents reasons to feel the spirit of inclusiveness, and taste from the dividends of good governance in the state. What a quality and inspiring representation!

Although Hon. Nnajiofor may have his human faults of imperfect nature but his positive sides and classified integrity test stand him tall far above his peers. His recent action of stepping down when the ovation was high to support the party and programmes aimed at fostering peace and smooth transition to a stronger PDP is a sign of a new dawn. Nnajiofor remains a leading light and a frontline figure of vibrant, effective and resourceful representation; the best so far as far as Nkanu East is concerned. Thank you for your sacrifice and selflessness.