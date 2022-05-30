An aspirant for Lagos State House of Assembly, Kosofe Constituency 1, Hon Olanrewaju Carew has said All Progressives Congress should not attempt to impose a candidate on the constituency.

Hon Carew made this known during a press conference in Kosofe. Hear him “We want to let the entire world know that no Primary election took place in Kosofe Constituency 1 on May 18 because the returning officer Mr Faud Oki called off the primary election after fake delegates were detected at the venue following vehement protest from our supporters”.

Speaking further he said, ” Before calling off the primary election. Mr Oki listened to the explanations of all parties concerned and also consulted the Divisional Police Officers (DPO) from Ifako, Anthony and Ogudu police station.”

Briefing journalists on Monday, Carew said” the three DPO corroborated that the delegate lists brought to the venue were not only duly signed by them and INEC officials. It’s pertinent to know at this juncture that two days prior to the primary election, we got an information from a reliable source that the delegates lists which would be used to conduct the election in the constituency had been doctored,we decided to match en masse to the party secretariat at Acme to register our grievances over the development.”

However, there are concerns that the party was out to announce one of the contestants as the winner.

“We are expecting a rerun, but some people wanted one of the contestants to be imposed, one of the aspirants said.

“I am a loyal party person, if they go ahead and impose, I will have no choice than to move. The party must do what is right and they shouldn’t take advantage anyone.”

Adewale Adisa, a member of the party said “what we are asking for is a rerun primary that is free, fair and transparent,” said Mr Adisa.

Hon Carew want the primary election to be reconducted with harmonized delegate lists which comprises of delegate election held in three wards in the constituency and ward A where delegate election was inconclusive, he stated.