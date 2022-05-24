.

Convocates 14,000 students

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Rector, Osun State Polytechnic, Dr Woye Olaniran on Tuesday, said graduates of Higher National Diploma (HND) are more relevant to endear economic growth of any country due to their academic curriculum.

Speaking at a press conference to herald the Institution’s 7th combined convocation held in Osogbo, the rector said polytechnic students are more economically productive than their counterparts from the Universities.

He added that graduates of polytechnic are considered for employment ahead of their University mates due to the practical emphasis of their study.

“I don’t emphasise dichotomy. HND holders used to get jobs faster than the B.sc holders because of their experience while in school. The focus of Polytechnic education is practical much more than theory which is why polytechnic graduates are more relevant when talking about the technological development of any nation.

“It is not my habit going into the dichotomy between the two. No one is superior to another one. I am a product of the University system and I have been teaching at the polytechnic for the last 25 years. The level of delivery in polytechnic is not lower.

Speaking on the number of graduating students, he said 14,000 will be convocating on Thursday, May 26, adding that many of the products invented by the students would be available for exhibition.

“No fewer than 14,000 graduates of the institution will be convocating on Thursday, including students from the 2016/2017 (NCE) Technical, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, 2019/2020.

The visitor to the institution and governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola is the Special Guest of Honour at the programme”, he added.