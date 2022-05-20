.

Housemates Salone, otherwise known as #HMSalone is Sierra Leone’s biggest reality TV entertainment show in its 3rd season, with a huge following.

The BBNaija “Shine Ya Eye” winner @WhiteMoney was flown to Sierra Leone and served as a judge for the auditions.

Housemates-Salone is a Sierra Leonean reality television show in which, contestants live in a confined and isolated house and compete for huge cash prize and other consolation prizes.

Housemates-Salone is Sierra Leone’s first and biggest reality television show that brings together 22 finalists of young Sierra Leoneans living in and out of the country.

The show provides the biggest platform in the country for young people to showcase and harness their potentials and expand their network and markets.

The organisers – Africa Young Voices (AYV) Media Empire is the leading media entity in Sierra Leone with two tv channels, a radio station, daily newspaper publication and online platforms and Africell-Sierra Leone the leading telecommunications company in the country.

The show commences on Sunday 22 May at 9pm as over 20 contestants will be sent into the house and though a competitive elimination process, a winner will emerge.

The ultimate decision-makers to keep contestants or evict them from the house are the people through their votes.

The show will be shown on DSTV channel 399 exclusively 24/7 in real-time.

HMSalone is sure to make an unmissable show for everyone in the Africa continent

