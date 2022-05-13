By Moses Nosike

Popularly called “O’Mpa”, the deep cultural and altruistic brand, Hero, has recently received more accolades for its impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) project, “Igba Boi”. The recent award came at the All-Markets Conference 2022 organised by Ndigboamaka, the umbrella body for 58 Major Market Associations and Igbo Professional Groups in Lagos. The event took place at the Festival Hotels, Amuwo-Odofin.

Igba Boi provides support to young entrepreneurs who just graduated after acquiring skills from their trade masters. Hero Lager Igba Boi provides these budding entrepreneurs with business skills training, mentorship from established professionals, and grants money to startup their business lives as future employers.

The event had notable entrepreneurs such as the key-note speaker, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, High-Chief Dr, Obiora Okonkwo, Guest of Honour, Chief Dr Chidi Anyaegbu MFR, CEO of Chisco Group of Companies among others.

Hero Lager has been at the forefront of recognising and rewarding its consumers who are passionate about working hard and leaving a lasting legacy in whatever business endeavour they engage in. The award is further testimony to the appreciation by the business community of the impact and lives Igba Boi has touched.

Speaking during the presentation of the award to Hero Lager, Secretary-General, Ndigboamaka, Honorable Comrade Chinedu Ukatu, said, “The rippling effect Igba Boi has in the Igbo business community is immeasurable as so many lives and their families have been impacted for good. In the Igbo community Igba Boi is not seen as just any project by any brand but as our project by our brand which is why we say in Igbo, Hero Lager Bu Nkayi.”

The award was presented to Hero Lager by the Coordinator of Ndigboamaka, Nze Basil Osuokwu, Secretary Ohaneze Lagos, Everest Ozonweke, and Women’s Leader, Ndigboamaka, Princess Ada Okekeamam. The award was received by the Regional Events Manager Lagos, International Breweries Plc, Leo Onwuegbuzie.

On his part, the Brand Manager, Hero Lager, Dubem Orji, said, “We thank the Ndiigboamaka organization for selecting Hero Lager for this award. Last year one of the Trade Masters, Ben Okoli, whose two apprentices, Chinonso Nowo, and Patrick Idika, received cheques of 500,000 Naira each, was very happy to see his two apprentices benefit from the Hero Igba Boi initiative. He initially thought that if one wins then the other cannot win but the Hero Igba Boi initiative is based on merit and if the apprentice can justify they deserve to win they do. Hero Lager is fascinated by the resilience of young Igbos to succeed, hence, the brand’s decision to power the Igba Boi scheme.”

Hero Lager is a leading lager beverage from the stables of International Breweries Plc, a member of the AB InBev Group.