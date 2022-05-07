.

By Juliet Ebirim

Oye Akideinde – music, digital and tech business executive, has said this is the right time for Nigerians all over the world to celebrate her music and culture.

Speaking at the ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, which was held at Landmark Event Centre in Lagos, last Friday, Akideinde spoke about the significance of this year’s Headies Awards billed to hold in Atlanta USA, on the Nigerian music industry,

“Based on stats our music is global. We have millions of Africans in the diaspora, especially in the U.S and Europe. Our music has gone beyond our borders, and our award going global is only natural precedence. We saw just recently how one of our biggest artists shut down Madison Square, so the time is now. Everything is perfect. The world has been able to see that we can succeed digitally through the pandemic. It’s only right for us to celebrate our music and culture at this time”.

Oye who earlier in the year joined the advisory board of TurnTable Charts, was one of the panellists who discussed the topic: “Heading to America: Can Our Awards Be Truly Global?” moderated by Efe Omorogbe – Founder, Now Muzik. Other panellists include Yinka Adebayo – Executive Director, Media Investments & Sponsorships, Omnicom Group; Ayo Animashaun – CEO, Smooth Promotions; and Dr Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau – Dancer and Founder, Imagneto Dance

Continuing, Oye said “The exposure will be massive, I expect streaming numbers to increase. There will be more collaboration, as well as business and investment opportunities. The Headies will showcase not only our music, but also our fashion, dance, culture and food. For all the artistes showcased and nominated, their streaming numbers will go off the chart”.

NECLive which was founded in 2013 by media and PR expert Ayeni Adekunle, is an annual deliberative conference of Nigerian entertainers, which convenes entertainment, media and creative industry professionals from across Africa. Speakers at the ninth edition included award-winning singers Tuface Idibia (2Baba) and Darey Art-Alade; media executives, Obi Asika and Sam Onyemelukwe, amongst others.