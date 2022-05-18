Digital marketer and life coach, Babatunde Olusola Thomas, popularly known as Shola Jayy The Dope has revealed that women having opposite sex as their besties while they are in a relationship is a red flag.

The popular social media influencer disclosed this via his Twitter page, saying the red flag is enough reason to break up with partners with male besties.

According to the frontman of “Alpha Male”, a movement on social media against manipulative women, for men, having a female best friend is like “having chicken as a pet, one day, you will have to eat it.”

In his words, ” 3 reasons why your woman having a male bestie is a no-no. You’d never get her undivided devotion. Your secrets are never safe with her, there’s always a third party hearing it and that’s him. Also, that guy wants her too and he’s praying things fall apart between you two.”

The Chemical Engineering graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) further said many women also know the truth and should stop acting it’s all well when their partners begin to act up over such issues

“I feel women intentionally act like they don’t know these things. I don’t keep female friends, I’m incapable of that. The guy you trust so much wanna spread your buttcheeks (if he gets the chance). More reason why I agreed with Steve Harvey when he spoke about this some time ago.

“And yeah, 99.9% of men think this way. So if your man tells you he doesn’t want you having a male best friend, hello sis, he knows what he’s saying,” he added.