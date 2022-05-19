As the 2023 general election draws close, Pull-Up Naija Group has declared its readiness to sensitize the Nigerian youth on the need to participate actively and exercise their franchise during the election.



According to the founder Hauwa Allabura, who’s also a film maker, Pull-up Naija is a concept developed by the 24 Angels initiative.



The initiative was borne out of the passion for increasing youth participation in elections and voting process.



In a statement, the group said “We are organizing Holy grounds across six-Geo-political zones to build and sustain Momentum for the upcoming elections and launching the first holy ground in Freedom Park, Lagos.



“Our main goal is to drive youths to register, become active voters, and vote when the time comes.”

The group also highlighted its plans to enlighten the youth on all the measures the independent electoral commission has taken to ensure that all votes count.”



“Decade after decade Nigerian youth have been neglected to the background in terms of believing that their votes do not count, we want to change the perception.”



“We are breaking the myth that Our votes don’t count,” the group said.

With an aim to unite the youth, Pull-up Naija promised the availability of the youth to interact with their role models and Captain of Industries one on one.

All the youth from different strata will be admitted to the great movement.



The first major event is scheduled hold on 21th of May, 2022 at Freedom Park, Lagos as long as you are Nigerian Youth, it is free to attend and meet your role model and get inspired about our future in Nigeria and reason you should cast your vote during election.



It said: “We are targeting the entrepreneurs, the bankers, the tech boys and girls, students, hawkers, the people who don’t get opportunities and access to interact with their mentors – young Nigerians who can’t afford to buy tickets to big shows and concerts.



“So we get to kill two birds with one stone. They get to register for their power to vote and enjoy free performances from their favorite artistes or dinner and conferences with their role models.”



The group emphasized that these events would be done with high standards and tight security without breaking any law or interference with State activities. The goal is to increase voter registration actively and use that power to increase participation in the upcoming elections. ” says Pull-up Naija.