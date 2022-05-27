…Urges FG, Govs, Elders to bring an end to the carnage

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) Chieftain , Alhaji Musa Saidu has said that the reaction of President Muhammadu Buhari on the killings of a woman with her four children in the South-East was not enough to end the ugly act.

He therefore urged the Federal Government, Governors and Elders to end the killings of Northerners in South-East by gunmen.

Saidu who is also the leader of Arewa Communities in South-South, told journalists that the recent killings of Northerners in South-Eastern Nigeria is worrisome and unfortunate.

According to him, “the present situation is getting out of hand, as such immediate action must be taken to stop reprisal attack,.”

The chieftain described the killings of Northerners in the south as genocide carried out by some unpatriotic citizens to avenge their anger on innocent people.

“ We have documented cases of innocent killings of our people across the South-Eastern states from 1992 to date, security agencies are fully aware ’’.

“ It has become imperative to strongly appeal to the Federal Government once again, our governors and elders to find a lasting solution to the problem,’’ he said.

According to him, no nation can survive with ethno- religious crises especially in the current political dispensation where all hands must be on deck to salvage the country from socio-economic and political challenges.

“There is no reason for killing ourselves on geo-ethnic or religious differences ,after all, we live together with our relations in different parts of the country.”

He said that Nigeria is a multi- cultural and religious nation with each region has its peculiarity and complexity of norms and values which must be respected by any patriotic citizen.

The leader however, said Arewa communities have made series of complaints to Northern governors, Sultan of Sokoto and eminent elders on incessant killings but are yet to get any response from them.

“We believe in the unity of this country , therefore, we are appealing to our Northerners nation-wide to be calm and law abiding as we are working to resolve the issues with the security.,” he said.

He said that a joint meeting was held with Commissioners of Police in the affected state and members of the Arewa Community on the plight of Northerners.

“The response was encouraging and satisfactorily presented to us, but we need to reach out to our brothers, leaders and elders for intervention’,” he said.