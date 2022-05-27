Urges FG, Govs, Elders to bring an end to the carnage 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo 

 Arewa Consultative Forum(ACF) Chieftain , Alhaji Musa Saidu has said that the reaction of President Muhammadu Buhari on the killings of a woman with her four children  in the South-East was not enough to end the ugly act.

 He therefore urged the Federal Government, Governors and Elders to end the killings of Northerners in South-East by  gunmen.

Saidu who is also the leader of Arewa Communities in South-South,  told journalists that the recent killings of Northerners in South-Eastern Nigeria is worrisome and unfortunate.

According to him, “the present situation is getting out of hand, as such immediate  action must be taken to stop reprisal attack,.”

  He said that the reaction of President Muhammadu Buhari on the killings of a woman with four children was not enough to end the ugly act.

 The chieftain described the killings of Northerners in the south as genocide carried out by some unpatriotic citizens to avenge their anger on innocent people.

“ We have documented cases of innocent killings of our people across the South-Eastern states from 1992 to date, security agencies are fully aware ’’.

  “ It has become imperative to strongly appeal to the Federal Government once again, our governors and elders to find a lasting solution to the problem,’’ he said.

According to him, no nation can survive with ethno- religious crises especially in the current political dispensation where all hands must be on deck to salvage the country from socio-economic and political challenges.

“There is no reason for killing ourselves on geo-ethnic or religious  differences ,after all,  we live together with our relations in different parts of the country.”

He said that Nigeria is a multi- cultural and religious nation with  each region has its peculiarity and complexity of norms and values which  must be respected by any patriotic citizen.

 The  leader however, said Arewa  communities have made series of  complaints to  Northern governors, Sultan of Sokoto and eminent elders on incessant killings but are yet to  get any response from them.

“We believe in the unity of this country , therefore, we are appealing to our Northerners nation-wide  to be calm and law abiding as we are working to resolve the issues with the  security.,” he said.

He said that  a joint meeting was held  with Commissioners  of Police in the affected state and members of  the Arewa Community on  the plight of Northerners.

“The response was encouraging and satisfactorily presented to us, but we need to reach out to our brothers, leaders and elders for intervention’,” he said.

