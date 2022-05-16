By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–A formost fertility specialist, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi,has warned against the consumption of hard and enhancement drugs by men, saying they were contributory factors to male infertility.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nordica Fertility Centre, speaking on the declining sperm counts not just in Nigeria but also the world in general,also listed lifestyle,age, obesity,musk, environmental pollution,high temperature among others as factors causing male infertility.

“Some young men take all kinds of drugs in other to shift women’s womb, but they might be shifting their sperms too. Hard drugs and all these drugs that they use for testosterone are destructive to sperm count too,”he said.

The consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist,who spoke with reporters in Abuja at the weekend, however, admitted that experts were yet to determine “everything that causes male infertility”,as açcording to him,”if you want to enumerate everything, almost everything will be the cause of male infertility.”

Recall that medical expert has through his clinic, pioneered the Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Injection,IMSI, a specialised component of In Vitro Fertilisation,IVF,that is used primarily for the treatment of male factor infertility,in the country.

Dr Ajayi said the only male infertility can be assessed was through sperm count analysis,noted that “for whatever reason,the sperm parameters is declining all over the world.”

“There was a study done in the developed part of the world, Europe and America,that showed that in about 40 years, sperm count has declined about 50 percent. We also did some in Nigeria and we saw that in about ten years,we had a decline of about 30 percent. So there is no doubt that sperm count is becoming a record,”he said.

Noting that “overtime, scientists will be able to answer the question”,he, however,said:”But there are so many things that we think are responsible.”

Hear him:”Lifestyle may be one of the major things that we think,”he said even as he argued that “lifestyle may not be the cause of infertility in men because some men are born that way,they inherited it,so there is nothing you can do about it.”

“Of course,we can do IVF for some of them. Some also have had infections that knocked off the tubes that connect to where the sperm leads to where its needed in the urethra,so that valve is blocked as a result of previous infection especially where no one is treated,”he said.

He spoke further:”Also,some people have had trauma,maybe felt down in school or while playing football,etc and hit their manhood. Another infection we need to look at is musk. For guys who have had musk, especially as teenagers,40 percent of them have some derangement in their sperm count.

“Another thing that you can be born with is of course, undescended testicle,a

testicle that hasn’t moved into the bag of skin below the penis before birth. And what we do is that we must fix it before school age. If it’s late, that also can be associated with male factor infertility.

Male factor infertility can also be through surgery.”

He listed some jobs as risky to fertility even as they were necessary for human survival.

“We did a study even in Nigeria and saw that male infertility is common in the Niger Delta due to environmental pollution than other parts. So,there are some jobs that can predispose men to low sperm count,like if you work in a fuel station,paint industry, where all these volatile chemicals exist.

“Also, commercial motorcycle riders, okada, because of the fact that they subject their testis to high temperature for a very long time,can face this. Long distance truck drivers also can face this problem. Putting cellphone in the pocket can also affect male infertility because of the radiation, putting laptops in your lap and nylon underwears are also factors. God made the testis to be outside the body so it can enjoy fresh air, so if you make the testis to be too hot over a long time,that can lead to infertility.

“Some sports like cycling, over a long period of time can lead also to low sperm count. Also people who are exposed to toxic materials, like fertilizer and so on,” he added.

He, however,said:”The truth of the matter is that we don’t know everything that causes male infertility because if you want to enumerate everything, almost everything will cause male infertility.”

“We are still looking at specifics because almost everything has been attributed, including toothpaste. But I don’t want to bring that up so that men would not stop brushing their mouths and say it’s because I said so,”he added.

Dr Abayomi Ajayi, speaking further,said,”Seriously,male infertility is still something that we are learning a lot about, especially the causes.”

” We have also taken this up to climate change,up to industrialization, because a lot of nitrogen is being put in the air. We don’t know exactly what causes male infertility but those are some of the factors,”he said.

While noting that,”Sometimes,men will start using prescriptions after their wives consult doctors over low sperm count”,he said,”It’s only few men that the drugs are beneficial to.”

While also disclosing that, “We have also done some other tests and getting more knowledge about male factor infertility”, he said, “We are not there yet but we are getting more knowledge.”

” We used to think that all the man needs to do is to fertilise the eggs and everything is finished but we are now seeing that the quality of the sperm also determines the quality of the embryo that is formed, whether in the bed or in the laboratory and the chances of the embryo becoming a baby,” he added.