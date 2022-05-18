By ‘Niyi Okiri

Lagos—A security risk management organisation, Halogen Group, has again been voted as Nigeria’s most valuable contract security company.

The recognition was given to Halogen by the UK-based organisers of the annual Outstanding Security Performance Awards, OSPAs, at the just concluded Securex Expo 2022, in Lagos.

OSPAs, a globally recognised honour, is the independent award scheme that rewards outstanding performance in the security sector in the UK, the United States, Nigeria, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Speaking on the award, Group Managing Director, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, described it as a reflection of the company’s unending culture of excellence, and it’s focused on investment in research, innovative technology and capacity building.

“We are excited to retain this prestigious endorsement back-to-back in consecutive five years. This is an acknowledgement of the world-class team Halogen Group has assembled. We have kept our promise to continuously provide bespoke security solutions to our numerous clients with an unwavering commitment to our motto, ‘safety in an Open World’,” Olaoye noted.