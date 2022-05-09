.

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chairman of Hallmark Health Services Limited, Mr. Eddie Efekoha has appealed to government and corporate organisations to investment more in strengthening healthcare systems to enable Nigerians have access to quality healthcare services.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the stakeholders Engagement Session organised by the Hallmark Health Services Limited, a subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, Efekoha noted: “In strengthening the health systems, there is a need to look at various factors including the adequacy of health facilities, availability of adequate health equipment in the facilities, their accessibility by a generality of the Nigerians populace.

“We also need to look at the measures to address inadequacies including advocacy for improvement through budgetary allocations, professionalism and their capability building opportunities and adequacy of healthcare practitioners among others.”

In his keynote address, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora said that said that the federal government goal in health care strengthening is to achieve universal healthcare coverage for the teeming population.

“Currently our National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is mandated at the Federal level to carry out this daunting task. We recognise some of the inefficiencies and inequities in our health systems.

“Distribution of health care workforce is also skewed in favor of secondary and tertiary facilities located in mostly urban areas and out of reach of our rural population where over 60 percent of our people reside.

Mamora,represented by the CMD, Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta, Dr Ademola Dada, also identified lack of proper coordination between the three tiers of government on health issues as part of the challenges confronting access to quality healthcare system.

On her part, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hallmark HMO, Mrs. Dotun Adeogun said that they are poised to continue to support the established health systems to make access to healthcare a reality.