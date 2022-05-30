By David Odama

Gunmen in the early hours of Sunday left Azuba, a suburb community of Lafia with fear following the assasination of a polytechnic lecturer, Alhaji Zakari Kigbu who is also a kinsman of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

Kigbu was a former commissioner in the National population Commission, and former president, Eggon Cultural Association

Confirming the incident Sunday morning, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Ramhan Mansel disclosed that the attackers did not only kill Kigbu but equally abducted two of his daughters.

“We got a distress call at about 12:15 am on the attack and reacted swiftly by mobilising our patrol teams and the military to the scene,” Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel said.

According to the PPRO, “On arrival, it was discovered that the victim had been shot in his abdomen.

“He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead while his two daughters were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

Mansel said the command has commenced intensive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.”