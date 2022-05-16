By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— A policeman and four others were reportedly ambushed and killed, weekend, by gunmen along Idema-Otuabagi road in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Three others including a police inspector, who escaped death by the whiskers, are said to be responding to treatment from bullet injuries they sustained.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred about 7.45 am on Saturday along the usually isolated road.

According to sources, the deceased policeman identified as Asuo Osuani and the four civilians alongside others were returning from the burial of their colleague at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State, a boundary town with Bayelsa when they came under attack.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the development, said the police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the heinous act.

He said: “On May 14, 2022, about 0745 hours, gunmen ambushed policemen serving at Rivers Command, at Idema-Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, while returning from the burial of a colleague, late ASP Gilbert Sampson, at Imago Kugbo, Rivers State.

“The suspected gunmen opened fire at the vehicle conveying the police officers and other civilians.

“In the process, PC Asuo Osuani and Special Constabulary Odeoye Sampson, Mr Terry Lucky, Jennifer Adejo and Asueroh Tobins were fatally shot and later died.

“Inspector Urere Edwin, Rejoice Sampson and Reward Sampson sustained bullet injuries and are responding to treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, Mr Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has ordered a manhunt for the gunmen. An investigation is ongoing.”