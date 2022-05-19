By Peter Okutu

ABAKILIKI—Gunmen, Tuesday night, attacked the hometown of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Steve Orogwu, killing three of his relatives and a neighbour.

The gunmen also burnt down the family house of the Orogwus.

Confirming the incident, Orogwu told Vanguard that the gunmen shot and killed his elder brother, two of the elder brother’s children and a security guard.

He described the attack as unfortunate and called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

He said: “They attacked my family compound in Ikwo at night and killed my elder brother, two of his sons and a security guard.”

It was also gathered that the corpses of the victims had been deposited in a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained at press time.

Gov Umahi condemns attack

Meanwhile, the state governor, David Umahi, yesterday, condemned the unfortunate attack.

He said: “We received the disturbing news of the attack in the home of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area by gunmen. The attack is unwholesome and inhuman, it is vicious and barbaric.”

Umahi called on security agencies to expedite action and unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act to enable them face justice.

“I call on the security agencies to speedily hunt for and arrest the perpetrators to bring them to justice,” he said.

The governor also commiserated with Steve Orogwu and all those who lost their loved ones in the senseless attack.

I condemn the unfortunate mayhem — Ebonyi Speaker

Also, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, condemned the attack.

In a statement, yesterday, he said: “This morning, I received with rude shock, the despicable attack on the home of the Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Elder Stephen Orogwu, by some bad eggs, which resulted in the burning of his house and loss of lives.

“I condemn this unfortunate mayhem in the strongest possible terms. I can affirm that these unscrupulous elements are not for Ebonyians and do not represent our ideals as a people.

“As government, we will toughen our security measures and redouble our efforts to root out all these bad eggs and fish out all of them, the culprits, to face the wrath of the law.”

When contacted, the Ebonyi Police Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, said she was away on official assignment but promised to get her assistant to confirm and issue a statement later.