By James Ogunnaike

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Aiye cult group on Sunday night killed another area boy, popularly known as Wale Matasaka in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital

Findings by Vanguard revealed that Wale was butchered in front of a popular lounge at Quarry road of the metropolis.

This was coming barely a month after Tommy, a popular area boy around Oluwo, Abeokuta, was killed by suspected Aiye cult group members.

It was further leatnt that Matasaka was a suspected member of the Aiye cult, fuelling speculations that his killing might be revenge for Tommy’s death by his members.

It would be recalled that no fewer than 15 young men were killed a few days after the murder of Tommy, despite the police setting up a special squad which arrested scores of the suspected cultists.

A source told Vanguard that the victim was sighted by his killers at the gate of the popular lounge and was shot repeatedly.

“After the victim fell down, the killers went further to butcher him before fleeing the scene,” the source said.