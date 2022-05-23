By Nwafor Sunday

Gunmen, yesterday struck Anambra state, killed seven persons, attacked police station and set vehicles ablaze.

Among those that were killed include: a mother and four of her children at Isulo, Orumba North local government area of the state.

The other two took place at Abatete in Idemili North local government area while another man was killed at Nanka Orumba North local government area.

These gunmen also, attacked a police station in Anaku in Ayamelum Local Government Area and set vehicles ablaze.

When contacted Anambra Police spokesman, Ikenga Tochukwu, could not confirm the incidents stating details were sketchy