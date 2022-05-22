By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Gunmen have abducted a farmer based in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.



The reason for the abduction of the victim, identified as Chukwujekwu Uzozie, was unknown at press time.



But sources said his only son was shot by the assailants who stormed his home in Umudiji Umuohama village, yesterday morning and shot into the air severally before forcing themselves into his compound.



A family source said Uzozie was taken to an unknown destination and no contact had been made.

It was gathered that Uzozie was Special Adviser to a former Chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Council.



According to the source, members of St Andrew’s Church Umuohama where the victim worships organised special prayers for his release and quick recovery of his only son.



The state police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident and said that a manhunt had been launched for the abductors.

