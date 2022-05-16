By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Unidentified gunmen have attacked Karfi Village in Takai Local Government Area of Kano state killing six persons and abducting the village head, Yahya Illu.

The gunmen were said to have killed six and injured three.

Kano state Police spokesman, SP Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incident saying that the gunmen entered into Karfi Village in Takai Local Government in Kano South.

“The police command has since dispatched a team of crime prevention Police team, and we assure residents that the abducted person shall soon be rescued.

“The gunmen entered into Takai through Ringim forest which is so vast and extends to neighbouring Jigawa state and other neighboring states” he said.