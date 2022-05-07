By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – A People’s Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial aspirant in Plateau State, Kefas Ropshik has assured that if given the chance to govern the State, he would work on repositioning the State from a “civil service state to an industrial and commercial hub,” for North Central Nigeria.

Ropshik who has a private sector background noted that the leadership of the State has been left in the hands of people with public service orientation for too long hence the need to get a credible entrepreneur to “harness all human and natural resources the State is endowed with for economic and human capital development.”

The aspirant who was at the State PDP secretariat on Friday to meet with the leadership and delegates of the Party ahead of the Party’s primary election highlighted what he would do differently if given the opportunity and stressed, “Plateau State hitherto known as a civil service will no longer be so, but a commercial and industrial state.

“This can be achieved through security, agriculture, mining, tourism, human capital development, infrastructural development and connectivity, entrepreneurship and job creation…”

However, the State Party Chairman, Mr. Chris Hassan who received the aspirant commended his boldness as a youth who has made positive impacts and assured of a level playing field for every aspirant.