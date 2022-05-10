.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Christian and Muslim clerics, under the auspices of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum For Peace, IDFP, have expressed their fears that the 2023 general elections were under threat.

According to them, the forthcoming polls next year could be a grand mirage unless Nigerians do everything within their powers to ensure a resolution of the problems confronting the nation.

Co-chair of IDPF (Christian), Bishop Sunday Onuoha, who made this known at a briefing in Abuja, expressed concern over the precarious situation in the country, especially with the growing trend of insecurity.

Apart from widespread national insecurity, the Forum identified pervasive and palpable religious intolerance among the people as part of the threat.

He said, “Every Nigerian is asking questions about what is happening with the security architecture. You hear hundreds of security experts on a daily basis talking about Nigeria’s insecurity, but the security problems keep increasing.

Also Read:

Insecurity: Develop technologically-driven security architecture, Okowa tells military

“We are asking the government and people in a position to use the resources available and protect Nigerians. Those in power should use the resources of Nigerians and protect them.”

“Security is a national crisis and there is no part of the country that is safe. If the insecurity issue is not tackled, there may not be an election in 2023.”

Also speaking, IDFP co-chair (Muslim), Alhaji Kunle Sani, said Nigerians must stop playing the ostrich game and begin to act responsibly by taking the front line position in finding solutions to the problems posing threats to the nation.

He recommended that continuous dialogue of religious groups under the auspices of the IDFP must be seen as a critical national imperative.

His words, “This is a reminder of the urgent need for all hands to be on deck to ensure we salvage Nigeria from the myriad of these challenges occasioned by conflicts, insecurity, poverty, and divisions confronting us in this country, as we need a secured and stabilized country to make meaningful progress, and to provide a better and safe space for all her citizens.

“Contrary to the wrong notion being held in some quarters, Interfaith dialogue does not aim at changing other people’s religions or faiths, rather, it seeks to find common ground between adherents of religions, by focusing on communities, and, through harmonious and peaceful interactions find solutions to many of our common problems,” he added.

Sani urged all Nigerians to remain resolute and undeterred in the face of the insecurity and other corrupt practices which undermine the unity and cohesion of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria