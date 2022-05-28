Funmilayo Ogunsanmi , Owolabi Williams , senator Eddie Melton , Derreka Rollins, Deborah Awoyemi

By Elizabeth Osayande



World Class Exchange LLC in partnership with Alarinka Communications and Boys Lead Foundation, Canada, recently hosted the creative leadership boot-camp for young high school students.



According to the organisers, the boot-camp served as a premier leadership conference for students interested in further developing skills related to global diversity, equity, and inclusion.



The event held from May 26 to 29 attracted participants who are being mentored by Senator Edddie Melton of the state of Indiana.

Speaking at the programme, Senator Melton educated the students on the essence of the programme and encouraged them to follow their dreams so they can be better leaders of tomorrow.

The Senator who had chat with the delegation after the group discussion, explained the reason for setting up the boys mentoring program, and for Gary, Indiana, which is town home to the late Michael Jackson family, and currently located on the east side of Chicago.

His words:” I have passion to see economic development in terms of creating jobs, bringing in investors, and developing the citizens of the city to be better skilled; And as well as getting local and international exposure for Gary, Indiana.” Sen. Melton explained.

In attendance were the assistant superintendent of Calumet New Tech High School, Cynthia Mose-Trevino, and 10 mentees.

Others as introduced by the Nigerian Diaspora Delegation, CEO, WorldclassExchange LLC, Ms. Derrick Rollins, were the Executive Director, Boys Lead Foundation, Canada, Mr. Owolabi Williams who spoke passionately to the boys about taking charge and getting involved in national and international development such as entrepreneurship, exchange, and the products of the mentorship program.

While Afrinype’s Director of Research and Diaspora Lead, Mr. Kunle Odeyemi, spoke about how young people should set goals, be determined, follow their dreams, and aspire to be great; a retired sergeant from the US Army, Deborah Awoyemi, encouraged the participants with her experience, not to settle for less but always strive for more.

One of the mentees of the boot-camp from Boys Lead Foundation, Alvin Isagua shared his entrepreneurial skills as a teenager.