A Coalition of Indigenous and Non-Indigenous youth groups in the FCT has called for calm following the crisis of the controversial suspension of inauguration of new council chairmen and councilors in the Federal Capital Territory.

Address journalists on Monday in Abuja, Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Akoshile Mukhtar, said while stakeholders in the FCT are doing their best to ensure that justice is served to anyone that is aggrieved, it is important that the youths should be law abiding and be supportive of the process.

Mukhtar, while commending the FCT Minister, for abiding by the court judgment which ordered the suspension of the inauguration, said the Coalition is aware that FCT Administration is considering different legal alternatives to address the matter and has strategically been engaging with stakeholders to ensure that the court judgement does not degenerate into a full-scale political crisis.

He said, “For clarity of purpose, the coalition is also not pleased with the outcome of the court judgment and the repercussive effect(s) it can cause. However, two wrongs do not make a right.”

He said it is important that youths in the FCT arm themselves with information on why the minister had to suspend the inauguration.

He said, “It is against this background that we are using this opportunity to sound a note of warning to fellow Youth of the FCT to desist from acting on unverified information, school them on the background to the controversies around the suspension of the inauguration of the elected Area Council Chairmen by the FCT Minister and guide them on the appropriate ways to channel their grievances to avoid the repeat of the hijack and shaming of our democratic right to peaceful protest.”

He alleged that selfish politicians from both ruling and opposition parties instigated the restiveness for personal gains, adding that the young that were used to carry out the protest have little or no knowledge about the issues that led to the controversies and the best ways to address them.