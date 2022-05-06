.

By Dennis Agbo

An Advocacy for Job creation group has placed capacity for job creation as criteria for selecting the next governor of Enugu State in the 2023 Governorship election.

The group tracks job creation, and underemployment, and checks statistics on inflation and the ease of doing business.

In a press briefing in Enugu, on Friday, the group said that the organization had tried to cushion the effect of employment through training and advocacies, insisting that those who should be in leadership should be ones who have ideas on how to create jobs for the unemployed youths of Enugu state.

They however revealed that out of the lot seeking to become the next governor of the state in 2023, a former deputy governor of the state, Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye strikes them as one best fitted to create jobs in the state.

Lead Partner of the group, Mr Daniel Nnaji said that people were tired of sharing of rice during elections, noting that jobs are what the people need in the present time.

Nnaji said: “The Advocacy for Job Creation is prescribing for an aspirant who has the capacity of Rev. Ifeanyi Nwoye. We have concluded that he can deliver. If Nigerians had jobs, they won’t be spending as much time on the internet as they do.

“Integrity, experience and executive capacity also count for Rev Nwoye. based on his antecedent. He has over time created not less than 4,000 direct jobs and countless indirect jobs in Enugu state. The Ecumenical college under his leadership, recruits and trains between 300 to 400 people annually, providing direct jobs to graduands, and making people functional members of the society,” Nnaji said.

He further disclosed that Rev Nwoye has a blend of experience in private and public service, he rose through the ranks of Christ Ascension Church worldwide to become its number two man, administering over 3000 branches of the church around the world.

“Enugu state has a temperament and Nwoye can be a balance of the temperament. He is the highest employer of labour among the aspirants and the narrative for the 2023 election should be anchored on job creation, that should be the theme for the election, making sure that wages continue to march the inflation,” Nnaji said.

Vanguard News Nigeria