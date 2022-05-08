A non-governmental organization (NGO), Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI) has signed a partnership agreement with the Government of Ondo State to end sexual assault in institutions of higher learning in the State.

According to a statement signed by Ms Omowumi Ogunrotimi, the Executive Director of GMI, the agreement was signed on Thursday at the Ondo state government house in Akure.

She disclosed that, sexual assault in Nigeria’s higher institutions has witnessed an “all time high” with associated negative outcomes. She referenced the BBC sex for grades expository video that beamed the light on emerging issues of pedagogical relations, power differentials, grievance redress mechanisms, and institutional complacency.

“The partnership is happening on the strength of the political will demonstrated by the Ondo State Government through the Offices of the Special Adviser on Gender and Special Adviser on Education aimed at building institutions that are safe for everyone to thrive.”

She highlighted the scope of the partnership as one that will strengthen the internal mechanisms of institutions to combat sexual assault as a systemic issue through innovative policies, community-led bystander intervention and creative integration of technology to enhance institutional accountability, promote access to justice, generate data and ensure effective case management.

She revealed that they are in partnership with individual institutions and as such this partnership with the Ondo State Government is highly commendable because the State Government is taking ownership of the process while facilitating Gender Mobile’s support to institutionalize prevention.

Gender Mobile Initiative is partnering with not fewer than 107 institutions of higher learning with support of the Ford Foundation to combat the remote and proximate causes of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning.

Ogunrotimi further stated that, the partnership with the Ondo State Government entails “providing technical support to institutions to develop comprehensive anti-sexual harassment policies, mainstreaming a sexual assault prevention education module, capacity strengthening of the Campus community on bystander intervention and the deployment of the Campus Pal Mobile App to promote survivor-centred reporting and effective case management”

The partnership will subsist for three years during which, parties anticipate significant impact and success stories.

The event was well attended by critical stakeholders such as the Commissioner for Women Affairs, the Executive Secretary of the Ondo State GBV response Agency, the Ondo State Civil Defense Commandant, FIDA Chairperson, the Provost, School of Health Technology and other Heads of Institutions.

According to the Special Adviser on Gender, Chief Mrs Olamide Falana, the partnership was borne out of the need to further the State’s response in ending sexual assault in Ondo State.

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser on Education, Dr Wumi Ilawole commended the Ford Foundation for supporting initiatives that are innovative and people-centred and gave assurances of a highly rewarding partnership. Other institutional heads welcomed the initiative and commended the Government of Ondo State for facilitating such partnership that will benefit institutions of higher learning.