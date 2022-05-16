… Threatens to Take Legal Action

By Femi Bolaji

Trouble is brewing in the cycle of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Taraba state following the replacement of four local government chairmen of the party in Taraba south.

The APC had on Saturday sworn in new Chairmen of the party in Ussa, Wukari, Ibi and Takum.

The state Chairman of the party, Ibrahim El-Sudi who presided over the swearing in was reported to have said he was working with the list sent to him from the National secretariat of the party, thus calling on those previously elected to stop parading themselves as officials of the party.

But in a swift reaction, The Campaign organisation of David Sabo Kente, a governorship aspirant, have told the National Secretariat of the party to reverse its decision or face legal action.

Director General of the group, Abba Akawuzaga, who spoke at a briefing, Sunday was particularly miffed that just four chairmen were sacked without explanation while others who were elected with them, including the State Working Committee of the party were left to retain their positions.

He noted that if the decision was not reversed, they would approach the court for redress.

He also warned that the party risk losing the state again in 2023, noting that the events that led to their loss in 2019 is being re-echoed.

According to him, “it is on record that the splinter local government chairmen that were inaugurated yesterday were never elected by the congress in line with the provisions of the constitution of our great party and so could not stand as chairmen of those respective local government areas.

“The implications of what transpired yesterday invalidate the El-Sudi state led exco because the chairmen he is trying to set aside came on board through the same process that brought him and the state Executive to power.

“This action has also opened a window for litigations and agitations that could have far reaching consequences for the party in the coming elections.”