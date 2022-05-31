By Solomon Nwoke

Famous Imo Grasshoppers handball team of Owerri, Defender Babes of Abuja were in their true element yesterday as they thrashed their opponents; Plateau Peacocks 23-17 and Benue Queens 40-19 respectively to better their standing on the log at the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball Premier League at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Owerri giants needed the game against Plateau Peacocks to maintain their place on the log, hence they went extra mile to hang in there on the sixth position with 14 points and +7 goal difference behind Lagos Seasiders Babes.

On the other hand, Defender Babes were dominant throughout the game and took most of the chances that came their way to record the win. The Queens tried hard to get into the game but were unable to stop Defenders from scoring from numerous fast breaks.

In the Seasiders Babes of Lagos, Adorable Angels of Ilorin game, the Lagos side won 37-34 confining the Ilorin girls to their sixth defeat in the series. It was an exciting game which could have gone either way but the Lagos did enough to secure the three points at stake.

Table toppers, Safety Babes remain unbeaten as they defeated Bendel Dynamos 32-22 to recorded their seventh consecutive win and amassing 21 points in the process. Rima Queens walk over Kada Queens in the other games played in the female category.

In the male category, reigning champions, Kano Pillars’ defeated Tojemarine Academy 29-25 as Pillars’ maintained their unbeaten run and top place in the championship.

Benue Buffaloes were unlucky against D:Defenders as they lost 26-24 in a closely fought encounter. The Defenders had to rely on experience to edge out the Benue team, while Niger United proved too strong for Sokoto Rima as they defeated the Caliphate boys by35- 20 just as Lagos Seasiders fell 22-30 to Safety Shooters.