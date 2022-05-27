Apart from the PDP, governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, have also firmed up their control of the lever of power in their various states and are set to determine the outcome of the presidential primaries of both parties.

The outcomes of the governorship primaries of the APC and PDP across the states where the governors picked re-election tickets or got their anointed candidates to win, indicate the strength of the governors.

Last week, Vanguard reported that governors’ vowed to deliver the candidates at all levels, including the presidency.

In the APC, Vanguard gathered that the governors are also part of the reasons for delaying the screening of presidential aspirants.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was supposed to meet the governors this morning (yesterday) to show his hand on his preferred successor and thereafter meet the presidential aspirants before travelling out of the country. However, he could not meet with the aspirants because he did not meet with the governors. They have not ironed out grey areas in the modified consensus they want to adopt.

The president has to settle with APC governors before the screening of presidential aspirants. Former President Goodluck Jonathan is on the cards but settling for his running mate is a major problem. A major issue in the party now is how to settle the power blocs,” a source told Vanguard.

