By Chinedu Adonu

Ahead of the 2023 general election the incumbent governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has picked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Senate ticket for Enugu North Senatorial District.

This was announced immediately after the primary election conducted in a free, fair and credible atmosphere on Tuesday at Nsukka township Stadium in the Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.

Announcing the results, the returning officer, Yandev Ammabai, said Ugwuanyi polled 299 votes to defeat his closest rival, Eze Godwin who scored 16 votes while Godsmack Ugwu and Okanya Celestine recorded zero votes.

The primary election, which witnessed a large turnout of supporters of all the aspirants, was conducted on Tuesday after it was shifted from Monday due to the Mondays’ sit-at-home in the Southeast.

Ugwuanyi is seeking to replace Chukwuka Utazi, the incumbent senator representing the District.

Enugu North Senatorial District consists of six LGAs: Nsukka, Udenu, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Igbo Etiti and Uzo-Uwani.

