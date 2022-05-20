.

Following the Swearing of Seven Commissioners, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has reshuffled his cabinet and redeployed three Commissioners to other Ministries.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane disclosed that Governor Sani Bello also assigned portfolios to the newly inaugurated Commissioners who took their oath of office at the State Council Chamber on Wednesday, May 18.

The SSG further revealed that the reshuffled Cabinet is with immediate effect.

The Seven newly inaugurated Commissioners and their portfolios are Dr. Daniel H. Galadima, Environment and Forestry; Hon. Yusuf Mohammed Gunu, Agriculture and Rural Development; Alhaji Muhammad Usman Tinau, Finance; Hon. Abraham Umaru, Mineral Resources; Muhammad Sani Lafiya, Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Abbas Kabiru Musa, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Dr. Emmanuel Musa Umaru, Information and Strategy, the statement disclosed.

Ahmed Matane stated that those in the new setup include Alhaji Zakari Abubakar, moved from the Ministry of Finance to Niger State Planning Commission, Hajiya Ramatu M. Yar’adua, moved from Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Investment, Commerce and Industry and Barr. Mohammed Tanko Zakari moved from the Ministry of Environment to the Ministry of Transport.

The statement explained that nine Commissioners retained their portfolios, they are Hon. Yusuf Suleiman Liman, Water Resources and Dams Development; Hon. Mamman Musa, Works and Infrastructure; Mrs. Rifkatu Chidawa, Tourism and Culture; Prof. Abubakar Baba Aliyu, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology; Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, Education; Barr. Nasara Danmallam, Justice; Hon. Tasallah Fati Ibrahim, Women Affairs and Social Development; Hon. Haruna Nuhu Dukku, Livestock and Fisheries Development and Dr. Muhammad M. Makusidi, Health.

The SSG stated that Governor Sani Bello has approved the creation of the new Ministry of Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs to be headed by Hon. Emmanuel Umar while the new Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Muhammad Sani Lafiya will oversee the Ministry of Lands and Housing pending the appointment of a substantive Commissioner.

Ahmed Matane while congratulating the Commissioners on the appointment tasked them to always reflect on their oath of office and wish them success and God’s guidance in the performance of the arduous duties of their Offices.

He urged members of the State Executive Council to be alive to their responsibilities, stressing that they should remain committed to the overall development of Niger State.