Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended Islamic scholars throughout the state, for the conduct of beneficial Ramadan Tafsir and for educating Muslims calling on all adherents to imbibe the teachings and lessons of the Holy month as well as to sustain prayers for the state and nation.

He affirmed commitment to the provision of additional support to farmers for wet and dry season cultivation towards food security.

The governor thanked the people of the state for their support of the government.

The governor also expressed immense appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for sustained support to the state which facilitated its economic and industrial growth.

The governor acknowledged the tremendous moral and material assistance to Kebbi state by the President that has improved the living condition of the inhabitants of the state.

He similarly commended the Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, as a worthy son of Kebbi state for his credible performance as Attorney-General of the Federation.

The Governor together with the minister performed the Eid prayer at Gesse Eid ground, Birnin Kebbi led by Imam Ahmad Rufa’i.

At the Eid prayer ground, Gesse, the Emir was represented by the Waziri Gwandu, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Waziri, during which he urged Muslims to imbibe the lesson of the Ramadan and engage in profitable ventures for economic sustainability.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Baguu later visited the palace of the Emir of Gwandu together with the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN as well as the Chairman of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Hon. Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa to rejoice with the Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar and wish him good health.