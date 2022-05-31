.

By Chioma Obinna

Mr Belele David Tamarau-Kuro, is a humanitarian and founder of Gifting Volunteer’s Network, an Organisation that’s centred on providing financial assistance to people who can’t afford their medical bills through public patronage. Tamarau-Kuro spoke to Health Features on how his organization is rescuing critically ill persons. For him, public health is one of the greatest things in which a government can invest, hence, the need for government at all levels to invest in health systems as well as subsidize treatments for downtrodden Nigerians/ Excerpts:

What is Gifting Volunteer Network?

Gifting Volunteer Network is a technology platform for crowdfunding in the healthcare and Educational sector of Nigeria. It offers a complete range of free healthcare services which include medical campaigns and telehealth facilities to the underprivileged people of Nigeria. The organisation provides visibility of needy patients and builds a personal and trusted bond between patients and donors while ensuring complete transparency. It also sets up free educational campaigns for those who can’t afford educational incentives in remote areas of Nigeria through public donations in which free textbooks, free exercise books, and other educational materials are provided to deserving students.

The network started on 3rd March 2018 as a final year student of the federal university of technology, Akure (Futa) where I was diagnosed of ruptured appendicitis at Oludare hospital through the help of Futa management medical partnership deal with hospitals outside the institution health centre referring complex cases for quick response in saving students lives.

I was inspired and motivated by the institution’s free medical partnership service for students with advance health issues, which saved me through a successful ruptured appendicitis’s surgery with fully paid medical bills after being dead for few hours during surgery process at Oludare Hospital. I was saved by free medical initiative laid down by Futa. Someone who died for few hours without assurance coming back to life during surgical process at Oludare Hospital, it is important to replicate same kind gesture to the Society which propelled me with Gifting volunteer Network helping the sick through public patronage.

What has been your experience working with sick people?

A healthy nation is a progressive nation. Living in Nigeria with hardship and hunger without conducive environment is enough to declare everyone sick. Inaccessibility to quality health care, poor hygiene, malnutrition, lack of access to safe drinking water, poor health infrastructure, fake drugs, insufficient financial investment, and lack of sufficient health personnel are enough to declare all Nigerians sick, because we’re living and existing at the mercy of God grace.

We see different infections and many of these Nigerians cannot even afford consulting fee.

The health conditions of our clients vary ranging from cancer problems, kidney failure problems, and congenital heart defects (Holes in the heart). We also see a lot of damaged liver problems, fracture problems etc. From our experience, I will tell you that more Nigerians are coming down with chronic disease which is why we are advocating for more investments in health systems and infrastructures.

Most times, we come in contact with our patients through referrals, particularly, doctors in Federal, States and private hospitals. Sometimes, we get them through our hospital visitations. “Our work is delivered through referrals by friends and family members who identify people with health issues. At times we’re refereed zero patient monthly or 1 or 2 patients weekly. Cases are not frequent; we accept them as they come by without time frame.

From our activities, we have successfully treated over seven critical cases ranging from Cancer, liver disease, Kidney disease, Fluid in the scrotum, Congenital Heart Defect diseases among others. We have also reached more than 50 patients.

How government can help

We’re faced with critical unattended cases needing urgent attentions for surgeries. We hope in responding to them as soon as possible through general public patronage. As an organisation, we are calling on the Federal government to come up with a policy that will help subsidize treatments for critically ill Nigerians, particularly, children, aged and less privileged Nigerians. “We want to thank God for this unique opportunity for saving and impacting lives through us at Gifting volunteer’s network rendering financial assistance to people who can’t afford their medical bills through public patronage. “Government can also provide infrastructure, prevent the spread of communicable diseases, prepare and respond to emergencies and assure free health services. How to support”Nigerians can reach us via our email or phone number.