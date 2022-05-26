Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has nominated a new commissioner and appointed new Special Advisers.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Thursday in Kaduna.

The statement said that the appointments were in accordance with the governor’s continuous efforts to invigorate governance and inject fresh ideas to the administration.

Adekeye said that the governor nominated Hajiya Umma Ahmed, who is the current Administrator of Birnin Gwari local government, as Commissioner for Local Government.

Hajiya Umma was the Director-General of the Kaduna State Quality Assurance Authority before her posting to Birnin-Gwari.

She was nominated to replace Dr. Shehu Muhammad, who resigned recently to pursue his political aspiration.

Adekeye said that the governor’s Special Adviser, Political Matters, Abdullahi Ibrahim, is now the new Administrator, Birnin Gwari Local Government.

The governor’s spokesman said Ibrahim had been replaced by Aminu Shagali, the immediate past Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Murtala Dabo, who is the new Special Adviser, Economic Matters, is a former banker, who ‘’has served in several roles in the government since 2015,’’ the statement further said.

According to Adekeye, Murtala was most recently, the chairman of the Kaduna State Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

He will be succeeded in that role by Mohammed Jalal, currently a Permanent Commissioner in the Fiscal Responsibility Commission.’

The statement further said that Mr Francis Kozah had been moved from the Assembly Service Commission to the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA), as Secretary.

Adeleye added that Dr Jibrin Alhaji is the new Secretary of the Kaduna State House of Assembly Service Commission. (NAN)