Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have given reasons for the choice of Ibadan as venue for the 25th edition of the event, which holds on 4 June at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium.

In a statement issued in Lagos yesterday, the sports promotions company explained that the choice of the Oyo State capital was a product of consultations with various boxing stakeholders and arose from the desire to make other parts of the country have a taste of the event.

Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, Flykite Productions, said that though Ibadan had hosted the event twice in the past, boxing stakeholders recommended it because of the city’s long association with boxing and the popularity the sport enjoys.

“Ibadan was where the sponsors launched GOtv service in 2011 and was the host city of the first boxing world title bout in August 1963 when Nigeria’s Dick Tiger defeated America’s Gene Fullmer to retain the middleweight belt at the Liberty Stadium in front of over 35,000 fans.

“The city was also the base of the late boxing legend, Dele Jonathan, former Commonwealth lightweight champion; and the late Chief Francis Aiyegbeni, a doyen of boxing promotions.

“The city’s love for boxing is immense,” he said.

Alumona added that there are plans to take the event to other cities if suitable venues are found.

GOtv Boxing Night 25 is scheduled to host seven fights in various weight classes. Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi will face Solomon Imole in the only heavyweight contest of the evening, while Michael “Emirate” Godwin will take on Stephen Kadima in a cruiserweight contest.

Light heavyweight star Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, will confront Victor Bennet in a challenge duel. In the light welterweight category, Segun “War” Adeyemi is paired with Ademola Ibrahim for a light welterweight clash.

The lightweight category will see Azeez “Latest” Ayobam against Sodiq Oyakojo, with Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses facing up with Wale Anifowoshe. Jafar Suliamon and Basiru Kabiru will take on each other in the only super welterweight bout of the evening.