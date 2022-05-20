Nkeoma Ezenagu, a Nigerian-born-American based gospel artist has just released a new song “Remember Me Oh Lord” to celebrate her birthday.

Nkeoma who is also a worship leader and a radical follower of Christ has been in the music scene for about a decade.

The highly spiritual gospel singer whose last singles; ‘Onu N’ekwurum’ & ‘Sorom Kele Chim’ have been gaining massive streams and Airplay rotations around the world marked her 2022 birthday with the new release.

When asked what inspired the new song, she said, “Testimonies! When you listen to ground breaking testimonies in church what comes to mind? Lord please remember me. I want to be the next to testify. Remember Me Oh Lord is a daily prayer people make, it means lord please as you are going about doing good, Remember Me Oh Lord.”

The anointed gospel singer who have been doing music since her high school days also revealed that she’s not bothered about gospel music standing the test of time in this era of secular music dominating in Nigeria , she disclosed that God is taking over, that the name of Jesus is on every lips. She stated that whatsoever the situation, the Gospel music has come to stay.

Nkeoma concluded that she would be releasing more songs in the future, adding, “I am just getting started by the Special Mercy Of GOD and my fans should look out for more spirit filled & blessed sounds.”