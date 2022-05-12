By: Olayinka Latona

Multi-Talented Gospel Song Writer, Producer and Music Director, Tosin Alao popularly called Sir T, has yet again delivered to us a glorious rendition of his song titled Adaba MImo, beautifully pieced together with heavenly lyrics and angelic melody.



Oluwatosin Adewale Mike Alao Popularly called Sir T, is a musician whose dexterity cuts across various music genre. Sir T is an Afrocentric musician whose style of music includes African fusion mixed with highlife makes his style of music unique. He also specializes in Afro Balad “Woro” and also a bit of reggae and jazz. Sir T is from Oyo state Nigeria and grew up in the Ancient city of Ibadan, Nigeria. As a young boy at a tender age, Sir T watched his father who was a clergy play the piano. This childhood experience launched him into the world of music. This childhood passion lead him to study music at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University., Sir T plays various instruments such as: Guitar,Bass, Piano and Percussions, He is also a music missionary that has established choirs in Africa, Europe and America.

Sir T started music professionally in 1986 and he is currently the associate music Pastor & Director of Trinity House.

Adaba Mimo is a song full of glory and adoration to our God Almighty seeking strength and power from the almighty to sale through this world of trials and tribulations it’s a song for everybody and its out now on all major platfor and exclusively on AllBaze