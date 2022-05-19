The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has approved the reconstitution and appointment of Chairmen and Board Members of Muslim and Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, who conveyed the Governor’s approval, announced His Royal Highness, Alh. Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed (Emir of Dukku) as Chairman of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board with members including Sheikh Usman Isa Taliyawa, Sheikh Adamu Girbo Mohammed, Sheikh Abdulmumini Ibrahim (Na’ibi), Sheikh MUhammed Bello Doma Sheikh Bashir Ladan, Sheikh Naziru Umar, Sheikh Adamu Muhammad Dokoro, Alh. Salisu Mai-Buredi,

Alh. Abdullahi Haladu Kuri, Mal. Adamu Damo Nafada and Alh. Buba Dankasa Bajoga.

Others are Alh. Abdullahi Sarkin Dokari, Alh. Modibbo Baba Kumo, Mal. Umar Hammadu Kaltungo, Mal. Abdulrahman Maigona, Rtd Grand Khadi Usman Baba Liman, Mal. Ibrahim Zamfara, Alh. Alhassan Muhammad Fawu, Alh. Hashimu Deba and Alh. Muhammad Baba Sajoh.

For the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, the Governor approved the appointment of His Royal Highness, Dr. James Danglu Chachis (Ndugura Cham) as Chairman with the following as members: Rev. Sunday, Congo, Rev. John Kallah, Rev. Solomon Oyewole, Rev. Japhet Rismana, Bishop Simon Yadings, Rev. Gerson Laushige, Rev. Ibrahim Ishaya, Rev. Na’aman Kachalla and Bishop Charles Okonkwo.



Others are Rev. Joel Wakili, Bishop Musa M. Tula, Deacon Yusuf JB Haske, Mr. Musa Yakubu, Major Musa Mahdi (Rtd) and Representative of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)

According to the SSG, all the appointments are with immediate effect.