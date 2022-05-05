Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has called for calm in the wake of a clash that ensued between two factions of youths which claimed three lives during a Sallah Durbar procession by a group of horse riders through Jekadafari in the state capital, yesterday evening.

In a statement, the governor, while condemning the senseless act, commiserated with families of those who lost loved ones and prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

He directed security agencies to carry out a thorough investigation and bring to book perpetrators of the heinous act.

In an official statement released by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General, Press Affairs, the governor said: “We condemn in strong terms this unfortunate situation and commiserate with the affected families.

“We also urge all aggrieved persons and residents to remain calm and allow justice to run its due course, as efforts are underway by security agencies to ensure that those liable for the crime are brought to book.

“The government, therefore, wishes to categorically warn the citizens, especially youths, against any act that will undermine the prevailing peace and tranquility of Gombe State.”

According to Misilli, the governor who had earlier led a delegation to the funeral prayer for the deceased at the Gombe Specialist Hospital, vowed to continue to do everything necessary to protect the lives and properties of the citizenry.