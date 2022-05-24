The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator, representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Mohammed Danjuma Goje, has written the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, over the inclusion of his name among the participants in the opposition party’s senatorial primaries in Gombe State.

Goje’s full name and picture appeared on a PDP ballot paper alongside other persons who are said to have also participated in the primaries held on the 23rd of May 2022.

But the lawmaker, in a letter to the PDP chairman through his counsel, Paul Erokoro (SAN), reiterated that he remains a registered, card-carrying member of the APC, on whose platform he was elected senator twice.

He reiterated that he has not joined the PDP or any other political party.

He said including his name among the PDP senatorial aspirants was a deliberate action of mischief-makers, who are out to tarnish his image and reputation.

Goje, therefore, vowed to take legal action against those responsible for the attempted embarrassment.

The letter reads: “Our client wishes to draw your attention to reports circulating on social media that our client, who is a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), participated in the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial primaries held on the 23rd of May 2022 in Gombe State.

“Our client’s full name and picture even appeared on a PDP ballot paper alongside other persons who are said to have also participated in the primaries.

“As you are aware, our client has been a long-standing member of the APC and has twice been elected as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the APC.

“Our client has not left the All Progressives Congress and has not joined the Peoples Democratic Party or any other political party.

“Our client therefore unequivocally states for the record that he remains a registered, card-carrying member of the APC.

“Our client believes that the public misrepresentation of facts was the deliberate action of mischief-makers who wanted to embarrass our client and tarnish his image and reputation for whatever reasons.

“Our client has therefore instructed us to take all legal means to identify those responsible for the attempted embarrassment and take all necessary legal steps to protect our client’s name and reputation.”