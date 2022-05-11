By Luminous Jannamike

Nigerian performing artiste, singer and songwriter, Ahmad Umar Barmo better known as Amadhu is one artiste whose music has club and dance influences with a very melodic delivery.

His artistic work has given him a unique sound that cuts across different genres. He is known for his flawless and clean lyrics, decency in style, and attractive energy.

Amadhu is taking on the music industry with one goal to be able to share his stories and culture to the world as he drops the video to his latest single “Call me”.

Recounting his sojourn into the music industry and how far he has come, Amadhu said in an interview with Vanguard, “Letting music into my life was one and will ever remain one of the best decision I’d ever make. Though, we met in a weird way I’d say. I was depressed when I actually met music, and since then, it took over; it helped me push through the hard times I was in and it resulted to me finding out that I can actually sing and write songs.

“Sometimes I’ll just look at myself in the mirror and I’ll be like ‘yeah, I’m glad I was depressed if not I wouldn’t have known my hidden talent.

“There is this saying that I always had in mind: ‘It’s not how fast for me, it’s how far for me.’ Looking back to where I was last year, I can boldly and proudly say ‘Alhamdulillah’. I am not in a rush. I want to enjoy every bit of this amazing journey – every progress.

“Though I grew up listening to the likes of 2face, Psquare, Wizkid, Eminem, Justin Bieber, and more, I became professionally interested in music in 2017.”

Describing his music style as Afrobreed, the entertainer said, “I grew up as a normal kid but people tend to consider me weird. So, call me weirdo. I think that had also reflected in my personal style.

“I am a product of mixed cultural background, I am half-Hausa, precisely from Zamfara state, and half-Yoruba, precisely from Ogun State, and I believe my mixed cultural background plays a crucial role in the music I write and play..

“I consider myself an ‘Afrobreeder’, having labeled my music style ‘Afrobreed’, which is a self-styled sub-genre of Afrobeat that originated from my mixed cultural background. I am determined to grow in my artistic craft as a singer-songwriter and bring joy to many across the world through my musical talent.”

On the acceptance of his music by the fans worldwide, Amadhu, who is currently studying for a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering with specialization in cyber security and forensic while pursuing a music career said: “It’s amazing so far. I know and can feel that I’ve made a little world out there which will only keep getting bigger.”

On what fans should expect, he said, “Nothing but the best from me back-to-back. My first project Is coming up titled: ‘Hausa boy with the Yoruba looks’. One of the lead singles – ‘Call me’ – off the EP is out on all digital streaming platforms and the official music video is also live on YouTube.”