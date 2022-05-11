By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

The wife of the vice president of Nigeria, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, has called on Nigerians, especially the political class, to give women opportunities to lead at various leadership positions in the country.

Mrs. Osinbajo made this call while declaring open the 2022 edition of Focus Africa Leading Women Conference, themed, “Women Leading and Emerging”, in Abuja.

She called on women in the country to continue to preach peace and work for unity and commended those who work to improve the lives of their women.

She stated that the time has come for women in Nigeria to rise and build strong households, charging them to remain united in their struggle.

She said: “There is no way any country can develop without women. The country cannot develop without women. A family cannot succeed without the mother.

“I have heard a few careless comments saying ‘are we safe? Can a woman fly this plane? I’m ashamed to hear such insensitive and unfair words that these accomplished and brave women have to face in their workplaces. The medical bills for boys and girls have been the same. I have never heard of a school charging less fees for some girls than some boys, nor have I seen a bus or a taxi or an airplane charging a girl less.

“What is this culture then of esteeming the girls as less valuable and less capable than the boys. The ladies who hold their head up high and are working in such places are our pride and our joy. They inspire those who come after them and are leading Nigeria women and should be applauded.”

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said the conference is timely and that women have to refresh themselves and celebrate men that always support women.

She appealed to women to work as a team so as to address the burning issues that affect women.

In her welcome remarks, wife of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Chief Host of the event, Alayingi Sylva, said the programme would help every woman to re-imaging, rebuild and reset the pathways of change to unleash the power within them.

She said the conference would help women to rebuild and reset ways of change to unleash the power within them, and called for more collaboration among women folk.

“It would help promote entrepreneurship, inclusion, gender diversity and break bias women face in order to address stereotypes,” she said.

Wife of the Minister of Transportation, Judith Amaechi, called for more collaboration among partners to empower women and girls.

