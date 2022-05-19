NFT trends have surpassed all expectations, traversing into different realms of entertainment. After all, it was only a matter of time before the taxonomy behind NFTs became a hot topic. The trends are changing exponentially and have grown to encompass areas like fashion, gaming, health and fitness, and more. The Utility token revolution is a driving force behind these trends.

GetKicks is a game that is also trying to be part of the movement and bring about a paradigm shift in the Sneaker culture that has been long-lasting. It’s a game that will bring out the true potential of NFTs with its design, mechanics, and features. It’s the idea of merging the NFT space and the sneaker culture by bringing all players together differently. It is all about bringing people together to earn tokens in a fun game-like atmosphere.

With Web 3.0 around the corner, the demand for a decentralized exchange with a blockchain component is rising. The rapidly growing demand for blockchain projects can be attributed to the rise of different projects trying to bring mainstream adoption and realization of their visions. The release period will test if this sector can get a new level of transparency and security to traditional industries.

GetKicks not only offer an exciting opportunity for users to earn and allows them to enter the digital world with ease of use. The players can use Club Mode to be active with club members and gain benefits. Other rewards such as Tokens, Kicks, Kickboxes, and Accessories can be earned through tournaments and solo play. Authentic and unique utilities will uphold the authenticity of this project by allowing players to upgrade their Kicks, letting them perform better in rotation. Players will also be able to use the accessories on their kicks for additional benefits. Kicks can be leased and shared with friends, which will help to widen the reach of this project.

Gamification is a buzzword that can be seen all over industries and particularly in the blockchain world. The GetKicks project will bring this to the sneaker space, where players will have the chance to earn to upgrade their kicks. An in-game token called LACE is the utility token that drives the game. It will help you progress through the game and access new features. LACE will be available through participating in tournaments, playing solo mode, and more.

It will be an exciting challenge to earn Tokens and upgrade your kicks, especially with the introduction of new KickBoxes that contain rare items such as tokens, accessories, and more. These KickBoxes are a great way to get players engaged in the game by enhancing their interest in engaging with the project and being part of the community.