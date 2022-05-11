.

Nollywood’s leading lady, Genevieve Nnaji has stylishly debunked ongoing rumour that she is being admitted in a US hospital for mental illness issue.

The ‘Lionheart’ superstar shared a video of herself painting a picture to show her mental state is as good as anyone cognitive enough to indulge in an intelligent engagement.

The rumour spread on the heels of an act by the movie star as she deleted all posts on her Instagram page while also unfollowing everyone on her page.

However, while the rumour of the mental illness may not be all true there appears to be something gravious really wrong with the actress.

The revelation was made by her close friend and blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus who confirmed in an Instagram post that the actress is indeed battling with a condition.

According to her, ” I have been in the know of the medical condition that she is going through but decided to let it go untill she’s better”

Stella, who was angry with the nurse who allegedly let out the gist that the actress is being treated for mental illness issues implored everyone to pray for the actress.

“Nollywood actress Genevieve needs love and prayers to overcome what she’s going through and not the breaking news to allege that she’s down because of drugs overuse,” she writes.

Genevieve, according to the rumour making rounds is allegedly suffering a mental condition as a result of drug abuse.

Potpourri is on the case and will update on the developments and the truth of the story

